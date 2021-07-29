Pernod Ricard depicts startling reality of inebriation in responsible drinking campaign

Pernod Ricard is encouraging people to drink water in a campaign aimed at tackling the issue of binge drinking.

The campaign, called "Drink more... water", is part of the company's Responsible Party initiative aimed at preventing alcohol misuse and comes as social lives are gradually returning to normal after 16 months of restrictions due to the pandemic.

By not shying away from showing the "unpleasant, embarrassing and harmful" consequences of alcohol abuse, the work aims to connect with the Gen Z audience. It features snapshots of what can happen when people drink to excess, such as passing out, stumbling around and ending up the butt of the joke.

A 50-second film, created by digital agency Buzzman is being supported by a digital campaign. The ad, which contrasts an upbeat party track with disconcerting footage of people under the heavy influence of alcohol, appears to encourage the viewer to "Drink more", but the true message then appears: that "water" is what should be consumed.

The "Drink more... water" campaign is based on the Responsible Party programme's main aims of persuading young adults that there is no fun in excessive drinking and empowering them to make the right choices.

Responsible Party was established in 2009 and launched its first campaign, "Sharing good vibes", at the start of the pandemic in April 2020.