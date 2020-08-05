Fayola Douglas
Pernod Ricard gin brand Malfy delivers Italian dining masterclass

Pasta Evangelists has partnered to lead cooking portion of experience.

Malfy: consumers will create two cocktails
Pernod Ricard gin brand Malfy has partnered Pasta Evangelists to deliver a food and beverage masterclass that will immerse consumers in the "Italian art of slow dining".

Malfy ambassador Dani Umoette and Pasta Evangelists head chef Roberta D'elia will be guides for the 90-minute experience.

The online workshops will take place live on the evenings of 27 and 28 August and consumers will learn how to make a Con Arancia G&T, Amalfy Sunset Spritz and simple lemon and ricotta ravioli.

Participants will receive a bespoke kit ahead of the experience containing two Malfy gin miniatures, a Malfy G&T glass and the garnishes and ingredients required for the cocktails, alongside Pasta Evangelists 00 flour, bread and olives.

An ingredients list for the other items required to create the pasta dish will be supplied.

