Pernod Ricard and John Lewis Partnership among brands to roll out Christmas events

Pernod Ricard and John Lewis Partnership are among the brands that have chosen to activate this Christmas. So although Coca-Cola may have cancelled it's "Christmas truck tour" that doesn't mean the holidays aren't coming.

With England currently experiencing its second national lockdown, it is understandable that the events that have been launched thus far have virtual elements. What is yet to be seen is how the country will emerge on 2 December, which will have an impact on any remaining Christmas experiences.

Pernod Ricard online experiences

Pernod Ricard plans to host 60 cocktail-making masterclasses in the run-up to Christmas, at which consumers will learn how to mix serves using brands from its portfolio. There will also be brand-led online experiences from Jameson, Monkey 47, Absolut and Perrier-Jouët. Activities include creating a gin-filled Christmas cracker and wreath-making.

Choose Love, Carnaby Street Christmas lights and pop-up

Refugee charity Choose Love has partnered Carnaby Street for its 2020 Christmas lights. The installation is made up of a series of lightboxes on which positive words are displayed. Consumers at home can experience the lights via a 360 virtual tour. A pop-up on Carnaby Street will raise charity funds over the festive period.

Mattel Christmas grotto

Mattel has tied up with toy shop chain The Entertainer to create an online grotto experience for children this Christmas. For the “VIP virtual meet and greet”, consumers will use Zoom to meet Santa and have the chance to win Mattel toys. Some spots have been reserved for The Salvation Army charity, with the remaining places available to be won as prizes by the public.

John Lewis Partnership will be hosting more than 100 Christmas-themed virtual events. Between now and 23 December, consumers are able to attend make-up masterclasses, receive fashion advice, get tips on how to prepare a Christmas feast and wrap like an expert. There will also be a selection of dedicated children's courses from Waitrose Cookery School.

St Pancras International “Tree of hope”

St Pancras International has teamed up with cafe brand EL&N on a 2020 “Tree of hope” that celebrates NHS staff and key workers. The 34-feet-high, pink tree features a carousel at its base. It is decorated with 1,200 metres of ribbon that features quotes from team members who work at Imperial College Healthcare, Guy’s & St. Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust, NHS Ambulance Service and Royal Mail.