Gurjit Degun
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Pernod Ricard launches Kahlua brunch club

Kahlua, the coffee liqueur brand owned by Pernod Ricard, is hosting a brunch club in Manchester.

The two-hour event will include an espresso martini masterclass, a games area and a photo booth.

The activation includes a two-course meal including avocado and eggs, and pancakes topped with Kahlua chocolate sauce and chocolate coated coffee beans.

It will be the second experience that Pernod Ricard is hosting at its events space The Loft, which opened at the end of February.

Tickets cost £20 and include two courses and two cocktails. The brunch club takes place on 21 and 22 April, and over the two May bank holidays.

