Omar Oakes
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Pernod Ricard launches media review

Havas Media on alert.

Chivas: Pernod Ricard brand
Chivas: Pernod Ricard brand

Pernod Ricard, the wine and spirits giant, has put its £10m UK and Ireland media account into review.

Campaign understands prospective agencies have been asked to tender, and pitch meetings are set to take place in May.

Havas Media, the six-year incumbent, has been invited to defend the business. 

Pernod Ricard confirmed it hopes to appoint the successful agency by June, before the company's new fiscal year begins in July. 

The account is worth £10m, according to agency estimates. The process is being managed by Abintus Consulting.

Matthew Buttery, digital and ecommerce director at Pernod Ricard UK, told Campaign: “Pernod Ricard UK is a leading wine and spirits business with one of the most prestigious brand portfolios in the sector, and growth through marketing transformation and accelerating our digital agenda is a key priority.

"Havas Media has been our strategic partner for the last six years, handling our UK media planning and buying, and we are looking to continue that journey as we respond to the current and future needs of our digitally minded consumers." 

Last year, Pernod Ricard appointed Wavemaker to handle its global travel retail media account, which was previously managed in-house. That happened just before the global Covid-19 pandemic halted large parts of the global travel industry. 

Pernod Ricard is the second-largest producer of wines and spirits worldwide. Its portfolio includes Absolut, Chivas Regal and Havana Club.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £88 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
Laura Jordan-Bambach on TV ads to kickstart 2021

Laura Jordan-Bambach on TV ads to kickstart 2021

Promoted

March 05, 2021
The International Media Consumption Report 2021

The International Media Consumption Report 2021

Promoted

March 04, 2021
What we’ve learned from the life and death of our co-founder and friend

What we’ve learned from the life and death of our co-founder and friend

Promoted

February 26, 2021
How to make YouTube work for your brand

How to make YouTube work for your brand

Promoted

February 26, 2021