Pernod Ricard launches media review

Pernod Ricard, the wine and spirits giant, has put its £10m UK and Ireland media account into review.

Campaign understands prospective agencies have been asked to tender, and pitch meetings are set to take place in May.

Havas Media, the six-year incumbent, has been invited to defend the business.

Pernod Ricard confirmed it hopes to appoint the successful agency by June, before the company's new fiscal year begins in July.

The account is worth £10m, according to agency estimates. The process is being managed by Abintus Consulting.

Matthew Buttery, digital and ecommerce director at Pernod Ricard UK, told Campaign: “Pernod Ricard UK is a leading wine and spirits business with one of the most prestigious brand portfolios in the sector, and growth through marketing transformation and accelerating our digital agenda is a key priority.

"Havas Media has been our strategic partner for the last six years, handling our UK media planning and buying, and we are looking to continue that journey as we respond to the current and future needs of our digitally minded consumers."

Last year, Pernod Ricard appointed Wavemaker to handle its global travel retail media account, which was previously managed in-house. That happened just before the global Covid-19 pandemic halted large parts of the global travel industry.

Pernod Ricard is the second-largest producer of wines and spirits worldwide. Its portfolio includes Absolut, Chivas Regal and Havana Club.