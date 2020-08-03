Fayola Douglas
Pernod Ricard names Estelle Martin to lead brand activations

Drinks company has made three other senior marketing appointments.

Martin: will be responsible for all aspects of brand experience
Estelle Martin is taking over Pernod Ricard UK's experiential marketing division, replacing Kenny Hyslop, who left the drinks company at the end of June after 15 years.

Martin, who has been promoted from on-trade customer marketing controller to head of experiential and consumer activation, will lead all aspects of Pernod Ricard's brand activations across the UK.

She will report to UK marketing director Raja Banerji. Before joining Pernod Ricard in 2018, Martin worked as customer marketing director for Quintessential Brands Group.

Pernod Ricard has made three other senior marketing appointments.

Marnie Corrigan, director of consumer engagement at Pernod Ricard USA, has been named as brand director. Her remit will include driving growth for Absolut, Malibu, Kahlua and Havana Club, as well as the company's Scotch whisky and Champagne portfolios.

Laura Stephen has been named brand director. She was previously interim UK head of marketing for the whisky portfolio.

Matthew Buttery is taking on the role of director of digital and ecommerce. He joins from digital agency Pierian, where he was director for digital strategy and transformation.

All three will report to Banerji, who said: "Their collective industry experience will help us accelerate our brand experiences through multiple channels as we continue to deliver our premium portfolio of brands to consumers."

