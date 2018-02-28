Gurjit Degun
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Pernod Ricard opens events space in Manchester

Pernod Ricard UK, which owns alcohol brands including Absolut, Havana Club and Malibu, is launching an events space in Manchester.

The Loft will allow Pernod Ricard to target consumers in the North of England with its events such as "The blend by Chivas Regal" which gives people the chance to learn about Scotch whisky and create their own blend.

Pernod Ricard plans to hold regular educational evenings for local bartenders too. The 6,000 square feet space will also be available for private hire, and holds 150 people.

The Loft is located at the site of the old Walkabout Bar on 13 Quay Street.

Laurent Pillet, Pernod Ricard UK’s managing director, said: "This is a city full of culture and innovation, so it made perfect sense that we should create a space here. Located in the very heart of the city, this long-term project will boast a private experiential venue, and areas to work, meet and relax."

