Pernod Ricard partners Boiler Room to launch music festival

Beefeater, Jameson, Ballantine's and Absolut will host events.

Pernod Ricard: festival is backed by four of its brands
Pernod Ricard has partnered Boiler Room’s new youth-focused in-house agency Brand Labs to launch a series of music festivals across London.

The Boiler Room Festival will be a four-day event covering jazz, rap, bass and club, which will be linked to the Beefeater Gin, Jameson, Ballantine’s and Absolut brands respectively.

The event kicks off on 9 October in Copeland Park in Peckham, London. Each brand will bring interactive and multimedia exhibitions that will tell the story behind each music pillar.

It is part of Pernod Ricard’s "Créateurs de convivialité" campaign, which centres on uniting people for intimate, authentic, shared moments.

As part of the partnership, Pernod Ricard will also host a series of events across the capital, including film screenings, live music and private dinners.

The festival is being delivered by Brand Labs. The division connects forward-thinking brands to Generation Z audiences and will leverage Boiler Room’s international audience of young, engaged fans to build deep, insight-driven propositions for brands.

Steven Appleyard, chief business development officer at Boiler Room, is leading Brand Labs alongside Sam Woods, vice-president of commercial, and chief content officer Stephen Mai.

