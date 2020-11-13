Pernod Ricard plans 60 virtual festive events for Absolut and The Glenlivet among others

Pernod Ricard UK, owner of Absolut, Beefeater and Jameson, is planning to host 60 virtual cocktail and craft events in the run-up to Christmas.

The cocktail masterclasses are intended to engage with 15,000 people and will demonstrate drinks such as The Glenlivet marmalade sour, a Malfy frutta candita and an Absolut passion fruit martini.

This will be supported by a campaign on Pinterest, which will target consumers searching for inspiration, with click-throughs to sign up to the masterclasses through an online hub.

Teaser videos for each brand masterclass will appear on Instagram and Facebook. There will also be some print ads.

For the craft events, Monkey 47 is hosting a gin and Christmas cracker workshop with paper artist Joy Horscroft, and Perrier-Jouët will be joined by McQueens Flower School for wreath-making and Champagne tasting.

There will also be a series of drag performances featuring Jodie Harsh, which will be hosted by Absolut.

All events are running between 18 November and 19 December.

Estelle Martin, head of experiential and consumer activation, Pernod Ricard UK, said: "2020 has seen virtual cocktail hours rise in popularity as consumers experimented with serves at home, and with 43% having attempted to make the perfect cocktail during lockdown, we wanted to show people how to make quality drinks at home this Christmas.

"Not only are we significantly investing in providing drinks inspiration for the festive season with our range of masterclasses, we're confident our virtual brand experiences will bring some conviviality at a time it's much needed."