Pernod Ricard plans for A Very Socially Distanced Christmas

Virtual masterclasses and at-home party packages aim to encourage customers back to bars.

Pernod Ricard: campaigns will go live for Powers, The Glenlivet and Absolut
Pernod Ricard will be offering virtual masterclasses and at-home cocktails packages over the Christmas period as part of its preparations for a festive season in which social-distancing measures are expected to still be in place.

The masterclasses will be supported by the drinks company's experiential and consumer activation team, with the target of engaging 15,000 consumers. The experience aims to inspire consumers to return to venues.

To create a Chistmas party at home, consumers will be able to order packages for four or 10 people, consisting of cocktail-making equipment, spirits and mixers.

Pernod Ricard will also be encouraging consumers into bars through above-the-line campaigns going live from September for Powers Irish whiskey, The Glenlivet single-malt whisky and Absolut vodka.

A range of digital assets, including QR codes to allow customers to view menus on their phones and social media templates featuring festive designs and serving inspiration, will be available. 

James Bremner, on-trade channel director at Pernod Ricard UK, said: "There's a strong possibility that Christmas will be the first big occasion where people can come together this year and we're committed to supporting our customers by helping them engage with consumers through virtual experiences, driving menu visibility and digital assets to give consumers confidence.

"2020 has been a challenging year for the on-trade, therefore outlets need to focus on getting the basics right to engage with consumers, whilst simultaneously encouraging trade-up to limit value losses. That's why we are investing significantly this year to ensure we are contributing towards the resurgence of the on-trade."

