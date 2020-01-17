Pernod Ricard promotes power of social connection in new campaign

Pernod Ricard UK is the latest brand to take on purposeful marketing in its new campaign, which aims to highlight the power of social connection by bringing strangers together to "break the ice".

Created in partnership wiith media publisher The Hook, the four-minute film shows four Manchester locals of varying ages and backgrounds sharing life stories, from the struggles of coming out to the loss of family members.

The spot follows research that found 73% of people in the UK don’t know their neighbours’ names, while 90% say they find happiness in being friendly to others.

In 2017, Heineken launched a similar campaign, "Open your world", that showcased the emotional benefits of connecting with someone over a pint.

However, Chris Pearce, then chief executive of TMW Unlimited, deemed the campaign "virtue-signalling", remarking to Campaign: "Alcohol is more likely to exacerbate and embolden entrenched views, but all credit to Heineken for trying."

Aurelie Kane, communications and corporate affairs director at Pernod Ricard UK, said: "As we welcome in a new decade, we’re encouraging neighbours to cross generational divides and embrace a convivial spirit.

"We all have unique stories to tell and we’re inviting people to come together and share meaningful moments. Conviviality is at the heart of Pernod Ricard. It’s a mindset that echoes the motto of the company’s founder, Paul Ricard, who encouraged everyone to ‘make a new friend every day’."

Pernod Ricard has also partnered charitable organisation The Cares Family, which aims to bring neighbours together to increase well-being.