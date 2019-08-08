Fayola Douglas
Pernod Ricard uses 'high energy' Malibu event to target Gen Z

Five-day event aims to move away from being a "drinking experience".

Pernod Ricard is using its Malibu brand to create a "high energy" activation that appeals to consumers outside of London.

The five-day experience called Malibu Games, which opened its doors in Liverpool on 7 August, was devised as a way to "have the experiences about the drinks rather than a drinking experience".

In a warehouse space sits a bar, seating area and three team activities. The "Strawberry Sprint", "Not So Coconut Shy" and "Passionfruit Prism" are each inspired by different Malibu pours.

Kenny Hyslop, head of experiential marketing at Pernod Ricard UK, told Campaign: "Experiences are what our consumers want. They want to touch and feel and smell the brand. In past years we would have said this activation is a bit too high energy for us, but we thought Malibu is one of the brands in our portfolio that allows us to have fun and not take ourselves too seriously."

He added that the event is proving that the Malibu audience does not just want to "get dressed up and get down the bar" but enjoy the opportunity to "get their Malibu kit on and get involved".

The choice of Liverpool as a location was "deliberate" to appeal to regional consumers. "A lot of the industry get focused in on London, and we forget that there is a big massive country out there, outside the M25," Hyslop added. "We know that a lot of our generation Z consumers are spread all across the country."

The activation is being delivered by Manifest.

