Pernod Ricard’s alcohol-free gin Ceder’s taps Fearne Cotton for wellness retreat

Pernod Ricard's non-alcoholic spirit brand, Ceder's, is aiming to cement its brand's wellness positioning with an online retreat that will feature an inspirational talk with Fearne Cotton.

The gin-style drink will also host a sound bath workshop, yoga class and cocktail masterclass as part of the two-hour event on 9 January. Participants will receive a "Balance Box" that contains the cocktail making ingredients.

A digital media plan that includes Instagram takeovers and a wellness content series will take place throughout January. Retailer publications and in-store POS will educate shoppers on the perfect serve, with the campaign set to reach 10 million health and wellness-focused consumers.

Laura Stephen, brand director at Pernod Ricard UK, said: "After a challenging 2020, people are looking to re-set, re-start and re-invigorate. The launch of Ceder's first virtual wellness retreat will help consumers start the new year with a fresh mindset and energy and will ensure Ceder's is top of mind during this key time. The event will bring balance to the body and mind, and allow for everyone to get on track for the year ahead and 'Strike the Balance' for 2021."