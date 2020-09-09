Pernod Ricard’s Plymouth Gin partners Mark Hix for seafood 'cook-along'

Pernod Ricard's Plymouth Gin has teamed up with chef Mark Hix for a seafood "cook-along" that will support UK fishermen and local traders.

The coastal-themed night will source fish from Call4Fish, an initiative set up in direct response to Covid-19, allowing people to support the industry by buying fresh produce.

The one-hour, ticketed experience will take place live online on 1 October, and Plymouth Gin bartender Luke Vardy will join Hix to lead the experience.

Participants will prepare two cocktails, the Plymouth Aromatic Gin & Tonic and the Plymouth Fresh Gimlet, made with gin, lime juice and sugar syrup. On the menu will be mackerel ceviche with cucumber and sweet potato crisps and a trio of poached fish with baby spinach.

As part of the experience consumers will receive a personalised Plymouth box containing Plymouth gin, cocktail ingredients, glasses and garnishings. An ingredients list will be provided in advance for the additional elements needed to create the two seafood dishes.

In August Pernod Ricard hosted an Italian-themed evening with its gin brand Malfy.