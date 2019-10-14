Pernod Ricard's quest to give global activations a local feel

Pernod Ricard celebrated London’s underground music scene with a four-day festival that came to a close on 12 October.

The company's partnership with Boiler Room saw different drinks in its brand portfolio paired with music genres. Jazz went alongside Beefeater gin, rap with Jameson Irish whiskey, bass with Ballantine’s Scotch whisky and club with Absolut Vodka.

It will see similar experiences offered in Los Angeles and Johannesburg, with an emphasis on having a "local" feel. Speaking to Campaign, Niall Gately, global on-trade and visibility director at Pernod Ricard, said that, as a global organisation, the company wanted to take note of the nuances in different markets to provide a tailored offering.

"We have aligned with Pernod Ricard’s local market needs in terms of the right brands," Gately said.

"Moving from London to LA and Joburg, we will work closely with the local market to make sure how we activate the brand in the events aligns with their local strategy and that the right brand choices fit."

Running events on three continents provides an opportunity for Pernod Ricard to let people experience its brands in an authentic setting, Gately added.

"The core essence of how we view ourselves as a company is in the real world, with real people really experiencing our products. Having a real, authentic and memorable moment – that's very much at the top of our pyramid of marketing," he explained.

For Pernod Ricard, the key to this event series being successful is its meaningful partnership with Boiler Room, which they trust as expert curators in the music scene.

Gately continued: "Consumers that go to a Boiler Room event also have a drink, and we’re happy to be the drink in that event with those consumers. But the nuances can change as you move around the world."

The project is being delivered by Boiler Room’s in-house agency, Brand Labs.