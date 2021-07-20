Peroni ad offers Mediterranean holiday porn to staycation-maddened public

Peroni is offering a sight for sore eyes in its new campaign, “Live every moment”, featuring a group of people having a whale of a time on and off the Amalfi Coast in the south of Italy.

The gang are shown frolicking on a boat, beers in hand, before heading to a bar overlooking the sea with a barman performing flair-style tricks with a Peroni bottle, and finally heading into town for a boogie in the streets.

The brand said it recognised people’s desire for “freedom and release” after almost 18 months of considerable restrictions on life across the world.

The campaign will run across TV, video on demand, cinema, online and out of home. It was first shown in Romania during the final of Euro 2021 on 11 July, and will roll out across the UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia, Spain, Finland and Sweden over the rest of the year.

It was created by Trouble Maker, a UK shop that launched last year with Peroni as its founding client, and directed by Emmanuel Cossu through The Italian Job. Trouble Maker also handles media internationally for Peroni owner Asahi.

A second creative as part of the campaign, “Il pit stop”, promotes the alcohol-free variant Peroni Libera 0.0% and utilises the brand’s sponsorship of the Aston Martin Cognizant F1 team. Directed by Anthony Hoffman through Dog Eat Dog, it launches initially in Sweden this month.

Both ads feature original tracks composed by Vapor: Viva la Vita and Light up the Fire Inside respectively.

Richard Ingram, global brands portfolio director at Asahi Europe & International, said: “The world is a different place now and consumers are waiting to be released from the restrictions that they have lived under.

“Our message is one of hope and optimism as the world eagerly anticipates the return of the everyday moments which bring pure joy to their lives. ‘Live every moment’ showcases the variety of ways in which Peroni Nastro Azzurro elevates the everyday and how its uplifting, refreshing taste that is full of life, releases passion, flair and confidence inside of us to live every moment fully.”