Peroni to host aperitivo masterclass

The event is in partnership with Harvey Nichols.

Italian beer brand Peroni is staging a bar and kitchen experience where guests can learn about the history of the drink.

Guests will also discover the taste profile of the drinks and learn how to make Peroni cocktails.

The masterclass will be hosted by Peroni's UK brand ambassador and will also feature aperitivo snacks that can be paired with the beer. 

The event is taking place over two sessions on 21 February at Harvey Nichols' Knightsbridge store.

This year's House of Peroni focuses on promoting emerging fashion talent.

