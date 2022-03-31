Peroni Nastro Azzurro toasts alcohol-free beer in global campaign

Italian beer brand Peroni Nastro Azzurro has launched a global campaign to promote its alcohol-free product, Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0%.

The campaign will run across TV, video-on-demand, social, out-of-home and below-the-line marketing from 4 April, starting in Romania. It will launch in the UK on 14 April.

“Back to zero” was devised by Trouble Maker and Unbound Creative with media planning and buying handled by Wavemaker.

The ad, created by Elspeth Lynn, Paul Hogarth and Matt Roach, is part of the brand’s “Live every moment” platform, demonstrating how consumers can enjoy all of life's moments, without the help of alcohol. Directed by Greg Ohrel and filmed in the Italian coastal city of Ortigia in Sicily, it features underwater shots taken in the world’s deepest thermal pool, located in Padua.

The narrative follows a couple and the story of how they met, with iconographic shots of Italy and its culture, from travelling on Vespas to drinking the alcohol-free beer at a rooftop bar.

Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% will launch globally across 28 markets, including the UK, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, New Zealand, South Korea and Turkey.

“The world of beer is changing. With an expected global growth of 8% across the non-alcoholic beer category in the next five years, the world has been waiting for a more premium offering,” Richard Ingram, global brands director at Asahi Europe & International, said.

“The 'Live every moment’ campaign that we roll out globally from this week encapsulates what consumers want: the highest-quality product and an aspirational image, to make a 0.0% choice a positive one.

“With over €20m invested in creating Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0%, this is our biggest innovation to date, and we believe we have brewed the best non-alcoholic beer in the world."

Ingram added: “The team at Trouble Maker and Unbound Creative, along with our fearless director Gregory Ohrel at the helm, have created a campaign that really brings the premium nature of Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% to life.”