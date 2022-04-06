Peroni opens Italian trattoria pop-up

Peroni Nastro Azzurro is celebrating its new alcohol-free beer, Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0%, by opening an Italian trattoria where it will host a 0.0% inspired food experience.

The "0.0steria Peroni" pop-up will open for its first session at "00:00am" on 19 April with other sessions taking place at 12pm, 2:30pm, 6:30pm and 8:45pm.

The experience will begin with guests getting hands-on in the kitchen, for an immersive "cicchetti" course (small snack) with a twist.

Over the course of two hours, a group of 20 guests will be seated around a banqueting table and experience five courses cooked by Italian chef Francesco Mazzei. Each dish will allow diners to explore the concept of zero; from a "zero-colour" all-black first course to the main course designed to be eaten while blindfold, with "zero-sight".

Designed and crafted by Mazzei, the five-course Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0%-inspired menu will use only premium, seasonal, ingredients including a rich and earthy roasted garlic and spring truffle pizzette, and a vegan twist on a classic tiramisu. Each dish on the menu has been engineered to complement the taste of Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0%.

The menu has been designed to be inclusive, with each dish being created to cater for a vegan diet.

"0.0steria Peroni" aims to bring diners an experience with true Italian passion and flair from start to finish, with both the beer and the food showcasing the best of Italian craftsmanship.

Sam Rhodes, marketing director at Asahi UK, said: "Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% not only pairs perfectly with food, but elevates it, meaning people can enjoy fantastic food and beer at any time of day, even if they're not drinking alcohol.

"Guests of '0.0steria Peroni' will be amongst the first people in the UK to experience its effervescent, refreshing taste. With 0.0% alcohol, we wanted to ensure consumers can live every moment fully. Whether they're meeting friends at a bar, exploring sun-soaked streets on holiday, or relishing time at home watching full-throttle fun of Formula 1, there are no limits to when, and where, they can enjoy Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0%."

Splendid Communications is delivering the project.

The UK launch of Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% is being supported by an integrated marketing campaign that will begin on 14 April 2022 across TV, VOD, social, and BTL activations across On and Off Trade outlets. Its "Back to zero" ad by Trouble Maker was filmed in the ancient coastal city of Ortigia, Sicily and director Greg Ohrel.