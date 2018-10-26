Kim Benjamin
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Perrier-Jouet stages art-themed Champagne feasts

Guests can get involved in a hands-on flower design workshop and sit down for a Champagne-paired meal.

Pernod Ricard-owned Champagne brand Perrier-Jouët is launching an event in an urban oasis, decked out with flowers and a curated art collection.

As part of the "Art of the Wild" activation, guests will be able to take part in a range of Champagne masterclasses led by a Perrier-Jouët ambassador that offer insight into the history and heritage of the brand. Guests can also join classes for tastings of the Blanc de Blancs, Blason Rosé, Belle Epoque and Belle Epoque Rosé variants.

Other experiences include a Champagne-paired dinner, lunch or brunch, featuring a bespoke menu, that takes place on the terrace at the installation. A hands-on floral design class is also available for guests to create a miniature garden to take home. 

The "Art of the Wild" experience takes place at the Mandrake hotel in London's Fitzrovia during 26-28 October. 

