Gurjit Degun
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Perrigo appoints Wavemaker for European and Australian markets

Publicis Media's Zenith previously handled business.

Nytol: a Perrigo brand
Nytol: a Perrigo brand

Perrigo, the pharmaceuticals company, has awarded its European and Australian media planning and buying account to Wavemaker after a competitive pitch.

The business, which is reported to be worth $100m (£77.5m), was previously handled by Publicis Media's Zenith.

Perrigo enlisted the help of MediaSense to work on the pitch process.

Geert Cools, Perrigo’s chief business officer for branded consumer self-care, said: "Our European go-to-market strategy of driving 'local jewel' brands in multiple geographies provides a tailored self-care approach that meets the evolving needs of consumers.

"We are excited to work with Wavemaker’s culture of positive provocation and leverage the capabilities of its talented and creative team. Many elements are present for a fruitful long-term partnership between our two companies."

Perrigo’s headquarters are in Ireland. In its third-quarter results, released earlier this month, the company reported growth in consolidated net sales of 5.1% to $1.2bn. Its brands include NiQuitin, Nytol and Beconase.

Last year, Perrigo awarded its UK ad account to Truant, the agency formerly known as Hometown.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £77 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Social-media marketing update: it's complicated

Social-media marketing update: it's complicated

Promoted

Added 24 hours ago
Campaign announces Publishing Summit headline partner

Campaign announces Publishing Summit headline partner

Promoted

Added 31 hours ago
How Twitter helped bring a cult game back to life

How Twitter helped bring a cult game back to life

Promoted

November 18, 2019
Celebrating a decade of daring creativity

Celebrating a decade of daring creativity

Promoted

November 14, 2019