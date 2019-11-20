Perrigo appoints Wavemaker for European and Australian markets

Perrigo, the pharmaceuticals company, has awarded its European and Australian media planning and buying account to Wavemaker after a competitive pitch.

The business, which is reported to be worth $100m (£77.5m), was previously handled by Publicis Media's Zenith.

Perrigo enlisted the help of MediaSense to work on the pitch process.

Geert Cools, Perrigo’s chief business officer for branded consumer self-care, said: "Our European go-to-market strategy of driving 'local jewel' brands in multiple geographies provides a tailored self-care approach that meets the evolving needs of consumers.

"We are excited to work with Wavemaker’s culture of positive provocation and leverage the capabilities of its talented and creative team. Many elements are present for a fruitful long-term partnership between our two companies."

Perrigo’s headquarters are in Ireland. In its third-quarter results, released earlier this month, the company reported growth in consolidated net sales of 5.1% to $1.2bn. Its brands include NiQuitin, Nytol and Beconase.

Last year, Perrigo awarded its UK ad account to Truant, the agency formerly known as Hometown.