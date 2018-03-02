Suzanne Bidlake
Persil's digital creative contest winning ad goes live

Persil's "Get Out Here", the award-winning full-motion outdoor ad triggered by real-time weather data, has gone live in London.

Persil: directs Westfield London shoppers to nearby Holland Park

The ad, created by MullenLowe London, won second prize in the Digital Creative Competition run by Ocean Outdoor and Campaign, which rewards creative concepts and brings them to life.

Encouraging families to get outdoors and active - whatever the weather - and directing them to their nearest source of outdoor fun, the ad builds on the Unilever brand’s 10-year-old "Dirt is Good" positioning.

During the campaign, live weather data will trigger video content on Ocean’s full motion Eat Street screen at Westfield London, allowing the display to show current temperatures, weather conditions and the walking distance to Holland Park. Passers-by can connect to the screen’s wi-fi to access a map and directions to the park, which is a short walk away.

The screen will also show film footage of fun activities that families can enjoy in the 22.5 hectare space, including the number of birds to count, muddy puddles to jump in and snowmen to build.

"Get Out Here" is part of Persil’s commitment to get families outdoors and to embrace dirt. Unilever claims its research has found that dogs are five times more likely to be taken out to the park than a child and that only one in three children has ever climbed a tree.

"Sometimes we are so immersed in our busy lives, distracted by the always-on digital world, that we don’t stop to think how close and accessible nature is to us," said Alex Okada, the global executive creative director for Dirt is Good at MullenLowe. "The idea is to use technology and data in order to remind and inspire people to enjoy the outdoors."

Jennifer King, senior brand manager for Persil UK, said: "Families love getting outdoors but we know that life can get in the way. This is an innovative way to nudge us all to embrace the outdoors and make more happy memories."

