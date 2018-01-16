Pertemps awards media and creative duties to Craft Media and George & Dragon

Pertemps is Craft Media’s first client after Sally Weavers, former UK managing director of Initiative, founded the strategic communications consultancy last year with the aim of "putting the media craft back at the heart of communication plans".

The family-owned recruitment firm, which has not previously used an ad agency, has launched its first campaign this month on TV, radio and online.

Craft Media is being "incubated" by George & Dragon and it is using another independent agency, Goodstuff Communications, to handle media buying.

Pertemps describes itself as "the face of recruitment" and its campaign is designed to raise awareness, position it as the UK’s local recruitment provider, and drive registrations of people looking for their next job.

The TV ad uses Tears For Fears' song Everybody Wants to Rule the World and begins in a warehouse, before moving to office locations to show the possibilties in the jobs market.

The recruiter, which was founded in the Midlands in 1961, has previously promoted itself in the jobs market and used sponsorship of horseracing as ways to raise its profile, rather than using mass-market advertising.

Weavers said: "We had to persuade them of the value of advertising. We put a rigorous proposal together, drawing on a lot of IPA insight to show how we could shift awareness compared to their closest competitor and how it could improve their financial performance.

"We needed to drive awareness of a reasonably unknown brand very quickly, so we put a combination of [broadcast] channels together so we could do that immediately This is a company that absolutely needs to deliver against their bottom line."

Nick Hurrell, managing partner at George & Dragon, and Weavers maintain their joint approach means they will devise the best creative and communications strategy for a client, rather than basing the media plan on trading deals with favoured media owners.

Goodstuff Communications also prides itself on its transparent approach to media planning and buying.

January is a peak time for the recruitment market when a lot of people think about moving job.