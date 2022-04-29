Pete Davidson stars in H&M campaign encouraging men to 'wear that feeling’

H&M’s latest campaign features Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson in a series of ads for its menswear line.

The "Wear that feeling" campaign was made in collaboration with creative agency B-Reel and launched globally on TV, social media, in stores and via online video on 28 April. The film was produced by Anonymous Content.

The first of the two ads features Davidson attending the dentist. He is dressed in a fashionable suit as he waits patiently. The dentist notices his suit and makes comments about being overdressed, which Davidson dismisses in a jovial manner by talking about how important good oral health is.

In the second ad, Davidson wears more casual attire. He hears someone repeatedly tell him that his shirt is nice and so he thanks the person walking alongside him. It is revealed that the voice he has been hearing is actually a parrot in the passenger seat of a car driving alongside him.

Those behind the campaign said it is focused on the feeling of confidence and emotions linked to clothing because men are more likely to relate to those elements rather than fashion credentials.

Oskar Spångberg, global head of marketing and communication for H&M Man, said: “Pete’s wit and bold personal style embodies what H&M Man stands for – that everyone should be able to feel confident in their personal style.”

Afshin Moeini and Christian Poppius, creative directors at B-Reel, Stockholm, added: “Clothes don’t just make the man, they make the man feel. Throwing on your favourite jacket or sneakers is the quickest way to give yourself a confidence boost. That’s what ‘Wear that feeling’ is all about.”