Pete Markey takes CMO role at Boots

Pete Markey, chief marketing officer at TSB, is joining Boots UK in the same role.

When he takes on the position in Feburary, Markey will be responsible for all marketing activity for the pharmaceuticals retailer.

This includes Boots' brand experiences, its loyalty scheme, media strategy and "overall execution of marketing plans across physical and digital touchpoints", Boots said.

Markey will also work on the Walgreens Boots Alliance partnership with Adobe and Microsoft through which the company can create personalised shopping experiences.

He will report to Vineet Mehra, senior vice-president, global chief marketing officer, at Walgreens Boots Alliance and chief customer officer at Walgreens.

Markey takes over from Helen Normoyle, who has left Boots. She had been marketing director at the company for three years.

Meanwhile, Adam Zavalis, vice-president, brand and marketing communications director, has also left Boots to return to Aldi as director for global business co-ordination. Zavalis joined Boots from Aldi in 2019.

Markey joined TSB in 2017 as marketing director and was promoted to CMO the following year. Before that, he was at Aviva for a year and the Post Office for two years. His career also spans roles at More Th>n and British Gas.

He is a regular member of Campaign's Power 100 and is also vice-president of ISBA.

During his time at TSB, he appointed three new agencies: McCann, the7stars and Oliver. Most recently, he recruited Friends actor David Schwimmer to star in TSB's forthcoming ad campaign.

Mehra said: "Pete is a world-class marketeer, whose deep understanding of consumer analytics and innovative approach to engaging with customers will help take the Boots marketing approach to the next level.

"This is a pivotal role for Boots and his extensive experience will be invaluable as we seek to achieve our vision to become a truly modern, digitally native marketing organisation, while advancing our mass personalisation strategy."

Boots works with Ogilvy UK on advertising and MediaCom on media planning and buying.