Peter Crouch stars as 'serial switcher' in Carphone Warehouse ad

Carphone Warehouse has created a playful campaign featuring footballer Peter Crouch to highlight its expertise at ensuring customers are getting the best deal when switching mobile contracts.

The tongue-in-cheek ad, created by Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, depicts Crouch as a "serial switcher", having played for multiple clubs.

It also makes light of the player's height – he casually helps a man up a ladder with a wonky sign as he walks along a street.

Crouch explains how he thought he was an expert at switching contracts: "I've played for so many clubs, I sometimes forget which town I'm in." But he realises that it's actually Carphone Warehouse that's the expert.

Bruce Crouch, Peter's father, is a former executive creative director at Bartle Bogle Hegarty.

The work was created by Colin Jones and Phil Martin, and directed by Andy Mcleod through Rattling Stick. It launches tonight during the Uefa Nations League final.

Dan Rubel, customer communications and brand director at Carphone Warehouse, said: "Our 'Switcheroo' campaign will remind people what makes us special and that’s the way we help customers switch and save in a world where there’s a myriad of phones, networks and deals to choose from.

"Our website and our colleagues in store are the ultimate 'Switcheroo' experts and it’s only Peter Crouch that has the switching pedigree to get in the mix and help us land that message."