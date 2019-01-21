Simon Gwynn
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Peter Duffy becomes interim CEO at Just Eat

Former easyJet marketer joined food-delivery platform in May last year.

Peter Duffy becomes interim CEO at Just Eat

Just Eat has appointed Peter Duffy as interim chief executive with immediate effect, after Peter Plumb stepped down from the company.

Duffy joined Just Eat in May last year as chief customer officer, replacing former global chief marketing officer Barnaby Dawe. Duffy had previously spent seven years in that same role at easyJet and, before that, he was marketing director at Audi. Dawe, meanwhile, later became chief customer officer at Pret a Manger.

Plumb was appointed chief executive of Just Eat in September 2017; he held the same role at Moneysupermarket.com from 2009 to 2016.

Mike Evans, chairman of Just Eat, said: "The board would like to thank Peter Plumb for setting Just Eat on a new course, which better places it to address a much larger and rapidly expanding market. We wish him well for the future.

"Peter Duffy and the senior leadership team will continue to drive the execution of our strategy, which has the full backing of the board."

Plumb added: "2018 was another year of strong growth for the group. The business is in good health and now is the right time for me to step aside and make way for a new leader for the next exciting wave of growth."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

How experiential can breathe new life into the traditional retail landscape

How experiential can breathe new life into the traditional retail landscape

Promoted

Added 5 hours ago
Top 10 tips for recruiting the Centennial

Top 10 tips for recruiting the Centennial

Promoted

Added 6 hours ago
BRANDS
What is it like to work in the medical division at Haymarket Media Group?

What is it like to work in the medical division at Haymarket Media Group?

Promoted

January 16, 2019
Five ways AI is revamping entertainment - and what this means for brands

Five ways AI is revamping entertainment - and what this means for brands

Promoted

January 14, 2019