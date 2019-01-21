Peter Duffy becomes interim CEO at Just Eat

Just Eat has appointed Peter Duffy as interim chief executive with immediate effect, after Peter Plumb stepped down from the company.

Duffy joined Just Eat in May last year as chief customer officer, replacing former global chief marketing officer Barnaby Dawe. Duffy had previously spent seven years in that same role at easyJet and, before that, he was marketing director at Audi. Dawe, meanwhile, later became chief customer officer at Pret a Manger.

Plumb was appointed chief executive of Just Eat in September 2017; he held the same role at Moneysupermarket.com from 2009 to 2016.

Mike Evans, chairman of Just Eat, said: "The board would like to thank Peter Plumb for setting Just Eat on a new course, which better places it to address a much larger and rapidly expanding market. We wish him well for the future.

"Peter Duffy and the senior leadership team will continue to drive the execution of our strategy, which has the full backing of the board."

Plumb added: "2018 was another year of strong growth for the group. The business is in good health and now is the right time for me to step aside and make way for a new leader for the next exciting wave of growth."