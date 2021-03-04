Fayola Douglas
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Peugeot bids to move upmarket with brand refresh and global campaign

The new logo and campaign signify a new time for the Peugeot lion.

Peugeot: new logo is based on one used in the 1960s
Peugeot: new logo is based on one used in the 1960s

Peugeot, the French car brand, intends to communicate an "upmarket mood" through its latest campaign and refreshed logo and brand identity.

Talking about the repositioning of the brand Thierry Lonziano, global marketing director at Peugeot told Campaign: "The new logo embodies the upmarket mood of the brand."

The brief for the new branding, Lonziano said, was "really ambitious, as we said to the design team we wanted the logo Peugeot should always have had. A logo that should always be part of our story in the future. Highly qualitative, timeless and universal."

The new look has been launched with a campaign created by Open, the bespoke shop created for the brand by Omnicom, which picked up Peugeot's global creative account last year.

The headline spot, "Lions of our time", communicates the brand identity and features a range of people engaging in unusual experiences, including drinking tea underwater and floating above the sea.

Time moves both forwards and backwards in the ad with visuals of lions and the Peugeot 308 dotted throughout. It ends with the words "We are lions, the lions of our time."

Open created a new brand promise: "to turn everyone's time into quality time".

Eric Pierre, global chief creative officer for Open explained: "You are about to discover the new face of Peugeot. With the 'Lion of our time' campaign Peugeot is introducing its new visual identity while redefining a new brand territory, a new narrative and positioning itself as a brand of its time, in touch with its time."

The campaign, logo and brand identity all went live concurrently. Lonziano commented that in today's world it is difficult to just change one thing due to the many touchpoints in which consumers see the brand - including the vehicles, the website and dealerships. Peugeot felt the scheme of changes were necessary to communicate a cohesive message about the brand.

A lion's head is the focal point of the new logo - it is the first time in more than 50 years it has not depicted a lion rampant (standing upright). The similarities to Peugeot's 1960s logo, Lonziano said, came from a desire to embrace the brand's heritage. The logo was created in-house by Peugeot Design Lab and will be launched on the Peugeot 308. 

He added: "Clearly we wanted to design it in a modern way, looking towards the future with a digital native design. Its links the heritage and the future, if it looks like the logo of the 1960s it's good for us as consumers are looking for values, sincerity, accessibility and brand that express strength, confidence and have history.

Lonziano claimed the brand's new visual language reflected its electrification strategy. Peugeot's approach to electrification will see it offer an electrified variant of every one of its models by 2025, as opposed to having a specific range of electric vehicles. Customers will pick their model and then select a power source.

Every country in which Peugeot is present, including importers, will be using the campaign. A "very visual campaign" is planned with lots of OOH, digital and social media.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

How Braze helped the restaurant delivery brand serve up and scale during Covid

How Braze helped the restaurant delivery brand serve up and scale during Covid

Promoted

February 26, 2021
How small businesses turn creative ideas into big returns on TikTok

How small businesses turn creative ideas into big returns on TikTok

Promoted

February 25, 2021
TV Advertising Quiz: PHD Manchester bag £50K worth of free CTV ad inventory for Teach First

TV Advertising Quiz: PHD Manchester bag £50K worth of free CTV ad inventory for Teach First

Promoted

February 25, 2021
How to produce a successful TV ad campaign in eight weeks

How to produce a successful TV ad campaign in eight weeks

Promoted

February 24, 2021