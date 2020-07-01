Gurjit Degun
Peugeot picks Omnicom for global creative, parting with BETC and Havas after 30 years

Omnicom has set up bespoke agency to service business.

Peugeot: currently sponsors Sky Comedy
Peugeot is splitting with BETC and Havas after more than 30 years and awarded its global creative account to Omnicom.

Omnicom has created a bespoke shop called Open, which stands for Omnicom for Peugeot Engine, and will take on a three-year contract from 1 January 2021.

The dedicated unit will have an operating model that pulls together skills from across Omnicom globally to respond to a specific brief and will have "direct access to the best creative talents and precision marketing" across the network.

The move follows a pitch handled by The Observatory International’s Paris office. BETC and Havas repitched for the business. 

Thierry Lonziano, marketing and communication director at Peugeot, said: "Open will support us in order to accelerate the transformation of our brand.

"By leveraging the best talents and the most efficient technologies from Omnicom wherever they are located, Peugeot will benefit from a new, integrated, informed and internationally focused agency model."

Jean-Philippe Imparato, chief executive of Peugeot, added that the brand is looking to "accelerate its international development, the digitisation of customer journeys, online sales and new mobility usages".

In 2018, Omnicom's BBDO network was appointed lead global creative agency for Ford. DDB, meanwhile, retained the European account for Volkswagen around the same time.

BETC founder Rémi Babinet said: "After 26 amazing years our productive and dynamic partnership with Peugeot has come to an end. We couldn’t be prouder of all the creative, strategic and fun campaigns we have produced over the years and we wish Peugeot the best at their new agency."

