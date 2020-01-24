Peugeot sponsors Sky's new comedy channel

Sky has signed up car marque Peugeot to sponsor its new comedy channel, which launches today (27 January).

Peugeot has signed a 12-month deal with the pay-TV broadcaster and is part of the car manufacturer’s wider marketing campaign to "banish the boring". The brand is launching 12 new models over the next 12 months.

Created by Havas London, the idents will run across TV, video-on-demand and Sky’s app. The films show boring things such as a washing machine or people doing menial tasks at work, then cut to a shot of a Peugeot car.

The work was written by Nicholas Wavish and art directed by Patrick Comer. MediaCom brokered the partnership.

Sky Comedy will broadcast US comedies, talk shows and sitcoms from HBO, NBC and Showtime, including The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Late Late Show with James Corden, The Righteous Gemstones, AP Bio and Miracle Workers.

Steve Wass, marketing director at Peugeot, said: "This year, we’re dedicated to delivering our simple message that we are ‘Unboring the future’. What better way to show our true selves than to partner with a brand-new, fresh and relatable TV channel? This is the perfect opportunity for us to showcase our brand with a new wave of excitement."

The campaign also includes Sky Comedy branding, merchandise and experiential activity across Peugeot’s 183 retailers.

Wass added: "The automotive industry is on the verge of a revolution. The future is all about getting from A to B efficiently; we could end up trading enjoyable driving for a robotic approach. However, at Peugeot, we won’t let this happen. We’re fully committed to challenging perceptions and Sky is helping through this exciting partnership."