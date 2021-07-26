PHD on alert as Smart Energy GB reviews media

Smart Energy GB, the government-backed campaign to encourage take-up of smart energy meters, has called a strategic review of its media planning and buying.

The review is through MediaSense. PHD, the incumbent on the business, is repitching. Pitches are expected to take place in October, with a result due in November.

Former chief marketing officer Gavin Sheppard, who stepped down in 2019, appointed PHD in 2014, alongside sister Omnicom agency Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, to manage the advertising for the brand. AMV is not affected by this review.

Last March, former Channel 4 CMO Dan Brooke became chief executive of the non-profit organisation, and at the same time, Chris Taggart, former chief operating officer at AMV BBDO, became interim director of marketing, later being appointed to the role permanently.

Commenting on the decision to review, Taggart said: “We can confirm that we have begun a review of our media agency requirements through MediaSense, and supported by media consultant Nick Manning.

“We have a strong relationship with our current partner, PHD, who we have worked with successfully for a number of years. PHD is part of the pitch process.

“By taking a more segmented and targeted approach to our communications we are having more success in informing and educating both harder to reach audiences and those who have previously rejected an upgrade to smart meters.

“It makes sense now, with such an evolving audience strategy to review our media agency partner, to ensure that we continue to work with the most innovative, modern and cost-effective agency.”

Since the campaign began in 2014, more than 24 million smart meters have been installed across Great Britain. According to a report in 2019, from the Committee on Climate Change, there were 29 million homes in the UK (including Northern Ireland, which is not covered by Smart Energy GB).

Smart Energy GB said it was pursuing “an increasingly sophisticated communications model, necessary to convert the many diverse audiences that lie ahead in the smart meter rollout, and so is engaging with market-leading media planning and buying agencies to find the right partner to continue this work in the coming years”.