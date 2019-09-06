Gurjit Degun
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

PHD set to win PokerStars and Sky Bet consolidated media business

MediaSense led pitch process.

PokerStars: owned by The Stars Group
PHD is poised to retain the PokerStars global media account and win the Sky Betting & Gaming UK media business after a competitive pitch.

The agency beat Publicis Media’s Spark Foundry and Dentsu Aegis Network’s iProspect Manchester, as well as Sky Bet incumbent MediaCom Leeds.

MediaSense worked with the betting companies on the process.

Canadian-based The Stars Group owns the two businesses, having acquired Sky Bet in a reported £3.4bn deal in 2018. Earlier that year, the company had promoted Christopher Coyne to chief marketing officer.

Anomaly won the flagship PokerStars global ad account in May.

A spokeswoman for The Stars Group said: "The Stars Group reviews its global agency roster and media planning and buying capabilities every three years. We are currently mid-review and that spans all businesses and brands, including PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming and BetEasy."

PHD declined to comment.

