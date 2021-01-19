Staff
PHD tops Campaign’s media new-business rankings in 2020

Omnicom Media Group shop increased net billings by £51m.

Diageo: one of two big wins for PHD

PHD has topped Campaign’s 2020 media new-business rankings, adding £51m in net billings from two account wins: drinks giant Diageo and website-building platform Squarespace.

PHD is followed in the rankings by WPP agencies MediaCom and Essence, IPG’s Initiative, Publicis Groupe’s Zenith and Havas Media, with VCCP Media nabbing seventh place ahead of Publicis’ Starcom.

This year’s totals are down significantly on those in 2019, however, with PHD the only agency to surpass £50m in net billings gained – while five shops did so the previous year. Those included Dentsu’s Carat and indie agency The7stars, neither of which made it into the top 15 in 2020.

There were also fewer big accounts awarded: the top 15 agencies this year won a collective 40 new accounts, compared with 58 in 2019. None of them registered more than four wins (Havas Media Group and The Kite Factory) – whereas in 2019, Havas bagged a total of eight.

