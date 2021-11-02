Arvind Hickman
PHD UK hires Publicis Groupe director Irin Rahman

She is CEO Ali Reed’s first senior appointment.

Irin Rahman: joins as chief data and technology officer
PHD UK has appointed former Publicis Groupe data and digital director Irin Rahman as chief data and technology officer.

Rahman, who joins this month is the first senior appointment to be made by PHD UK chief executive Ali Reed since she joined the agency in January 2021.

In her role, Rahman will be responsible for covering data strategy, analytics, digital transformation and data, and technology product innovation. This includes the development of PHD’s business intelligence and data visualisation capabilities.

She will lead PHD UK’s new Data and Technology Centre of Excellence, helping develop the media network’s design and delivery of planning and activation tools.

Her remit includes driving automation and machine learning across the Omnicom agency for “efficiency and effectiveness”.

“Irin brings deep technical expertise across data strategy, big data solutions and is a leader in her field of artificial intelligence – all of which we are looking to elevate at PHD," Reed said. 

“She has a fantastic track record of identifying clients’ digital needs and delivering innovations that make significant impact in the day-to-day. I’m looking forward to the impact she’ll have on both PHD and our clients’ digital transformation journeys.”

Rahman added: "I feel incredibly excited and privileged to be joining PHD. Right now, the digital landscape is going through some big changes and I am thrilled to have this opportunity to help PHD’s clients navigate and transform their businesses to meet these new challenges."

Rahman brings years of experience in data and digital roles. She was a director for Publicis Groupe’s data and digital offering and was a senior global data strategist at Dentsu.

She also worked for brands including Heineken, where she was head of data and analytics, and PhotoBox, where she was group head of marketing and technologies. She has also held roles at LiveArena and Rentokil.

Media agency networks are looking to build their capabilities in digital and data as they continue to transform their business models and offerings.

