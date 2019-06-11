PHD UK names Jeremy Pounder as head of Discovery

PHD UK has hired Jeremy Pounder to head Discovery, the agency's tech, insight and marketing science division.

Pounder was most recently at Mindshare as director of futures and he has also worked at Starcom and MEC (now Wavemaker). PHD UK is part of Omnicom Media Group.

In his new role, Pounder will set the direction and future of PHD's planning, with responsibility over marketing science, audience insights, data, tech and ad ops.

He said: "PHD’s planning heritage is without doubt second to none. So the opportunity to shape the next stage of its evolution through cutting-edge insights, marketing science, data and tech was simply too good to turn down. The Discovery team has a fantastic range of talent and I’m very much looking forward to helping them reach the next level."

PHD has also promoted its head of ad ops, Meena Patel, to head of data and tech strategy. She will report to Pounder.

Mike Florence, chief strategy officer at PHD, said: "With Jeremy’s wealth of experience, his understanding of media, audiences, insight and tech will help us to fast-forward next-generation, audience-centric work. We’re delighted that Jeremy is on board to ensure Discovery continues to be a centre for marketing excellence in both audience insights and digital connections."