PHD wins VF Corporation's EMEA media account

VF Corporation, the owner of outdoor clothing and footwear brands such as Timberland, North Face, EastPak, JanSport and Vans, has awarded its media buying account to PHD across EMEA.

Timberland: VF Corporation brand
VF Corporation, which said earlier this month that it was looking to spin off its denim unit, which includes Wrangler and Lee jeans, is thought to spend in the region of £30m a year on media in the region.

Omnicom-owned PHD has picked up the account from Dentsu Aegis Network’s Vizeum which won it in 2015. PHD and Vizeum did not comment.

VF Corporation did not respond to a request for comment. The US-listed company spent $716m (£552m) on advertising and promotion expenses globally last year.

The company old investors on its last earnings call that one of its "big learnings" from the last couple of years is that "really elevating the brand experience in connecting more emotionally with our consumers" and creating "long-term loyal relationships" will deliver results.

"We all see that the US consumer continues to be open to and motivated to interact with powerful brands, brands that they connect with, brands that provide products and experiences that are relevant to who they are," the company said. 

"We see the same to be true in Europe and we see the same being very true in Asia."

