PHD’s Ali Reed named chair of judges at Campaign Media Awards 2022

Entries are now open for the awards.

Ali Reed.
PHD UK chief executive Ali Reed has been chosen to chair the Campaign Media Awards 2022 judging panel.

Entries have opened for the awards, which reward ideas, innovation, strategic thinking and commercial excellence in UK and international media.

The entry deadline for the awards is 20 January, with judging taking place in early March.

The awards ceremony will be held at the Hilton London Park Lane on 7 April 2022.

Reed took the reins of the Omnicom agency in July after working as managing director of Essence.

She said: "I am thrilled and honoured to be chairing the Campaign Media Awards in 2022. As we emerge from the jaws of Covid-19 and find our new rhythm in an exciting hybrid working world, I can’t wait to see what the next wave of creative media innovation looks like in our industry, powered by brand and consumer confidence returning in spades. 

“The best of media will reflect that surge in energy as people come together again to do their best work and I can’t wait to see it."

Visit the Campaign Media Awards website to download an entry kit and find out more about the event.

Last year, MG OMD’s OmniGov won Agency Team of the Year; Clear Channel won Commercial Team of the Year; and Channel 4 won Campaign of the Year for its anti-racism collaboration with nine supermarkets.

Topics

