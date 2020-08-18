PHD's Chris Walsh promoted to chief commercial and operations officer

Chris Walsh, head of investment at PHD UK, has become chief commercial and operations officer.

He takes on the newly created role in addition to his existing role and will take on a broader set of commercial and operational responsibilities, such as new commercial partnerships and flexible working.

Before joining PHD in 2016, Walsh spent eight years at Manning Gottlieb OMD, starting out as a TV account director and making his way up to executive director, joint head of investment.

While at PHD, Walsh has been named one of Campaign's top 10 media buyers for the past four years and has been described as a "savvy buyer and progressive thinker".

Verica Djurdjevic, chief executive of PHD UK, said: "Chris is a great media operator, who has built great relationships with clients and partners, and ensured that we are delivering all of our commitments.

"This new role allows him to apply his commercial acumen to the future of the agency, as well as giving him greater responsibility within the leadership structure."