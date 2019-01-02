PHE's Sheila Mitchell awarded CBE in New Year Honours

Sheila Mitchell, director of marketing at Public Health England, has been named a CBE for services to public health in the Queen’s New Year Honours.

Mitchell is responsible for the design and delivery of social marketing programmes around public health, covering issues such as healthy eating and smoking cessation.

Previously head of consumer marketing communications at BT, Mitchell is regularly named in Campaign's Power 100 list of the most influential people in UK marketing.

Mitchell’s PHE colleague Wendy Jane Nicholson was awarded an MBE for services to nursing for children and young people.

Meanwhile, Gary Newbon, the veteran TV sports presenter, received an MBE for services to media, sport and charity.

In total, 1,148 people received an award in the New Year Honours list, which is meant to recognise the "outstanding achievements of people across the United Kingdom".

Celebrities who received a gong include actor and singer Twiggy (damehood), England cricketer Alastair Cook (knighthood) and England football manager Gareth Southgate (OBE).