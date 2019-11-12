Jeremy Lee
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Phil Edmonds to depart Oystercatchers

He joined intermediary from Adstream two years ago.

Edmonds: leaving Oystercatchers end of this week
Edmonds: leaving Oystercatchers end of this week

Phil Edmonds, managing partner at Oystercatchers, is leaving the intermediary after two years in charge.

His departure follows that of Peter Cowie and Angus Crowther last year. Edmonds had been running the organisation since then. His last day at Oystercatchers will be Friday (15 November).

An Oystercatchers spokesman said details of Edmonds' successor would be announced shortly.

Suki Thompson, chair of Oystercatchers and executive director of Xeim, said: "Phil has brought innovation and leadership to Oystercatchers as it transitioned into Xeim. While we are sad to see him leave, we would like to thank Phil for his significant contribution to the business and wish him all the best in his next adventure."

Edmonds joined Oystercatchers from Adstream where he was general manger Europe.

He added: "After two years building Oystercatchers, and gaining great insights and experience in business transformation and pitching, the time is right to leave and take on a new challenge. I have been privileged to work with some of the most dynamic brands in the UK, including Axa, F1, Marks & Spencer, Samsung and Starling Bank. I wish the business all the best in the future."

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

How to make experiences count - and last

How to make experiences count - and last

Promoted

Added 35 hours ago
Campaign announces TV Summit headline partner

Campaign announces TV Summit headline partner

Promoted

November 06, 2019
Headhunts, treasure hunts and manhunts

Headhunts, treasure hunts and manhunts

Promoted

November 06, 2019
4 ways to transform digital: British Gas, Whiskas, Sky Sports and Tesco

4 ways to transform digital: British Gas, Whiskas, Sky Sports and Tesco

Promoted

November 05, 2019