Philip Almond departs BBC marketing role after six years

After his exit, Almond's marketing team will report to Kerris Bright, who took the newly created role of chief customer officer earlier this year.

BBC marketer Philip Almond is leaving the corporation after six years to set up a consultancy business.

The former Diageo marketer joined the BBC as marketing and audiences director in 2012, replacing Helen Normoyle, who left the broadcaster to take up a role at DFS.

Almond has been a key driving force behind the BBC’s improved use of data and personalisation, and proclaimed his desire to "reinvent" the organisation for a "new generation".

In March, the BBC announced the appointment of ex-Virgin Media chief marketing officer Kerris Bright to the newly created position of chief customer officer, with responsibility for marketing and audiences teams, its licence fee unit and a new customer relationship management function.

Almond leaves at the end of the month. His senior marketing team will subsequently report directly to Bright.

"Over the past six years, we’ve transformed the BBC’s marketing. With BBC Creative winning gold at this year’s Cannes Lions, a BBC database of 12 million monthly signed-in users and the direction for the BBC’s digital portfolio now clear, it is time for me to move on," Almond said.

"For the next stage of my career, I will continue to focus on growing brands and people – and will be starting my own consultancy with a focus on marketing, leadership and performance coaching.

"I remain a true fan of the BBC and will be cheering Kerris and the team on from the sofa as they produce brilliant marketing and new insights for the world’s greatest broadcaster and content provider."

Before the BBC, Almond was global brand director for Baileys at Diageo. As well as stints leading the Smirnoff brand, including launching Smirnoff Ice, he also previously held the role of UK and Ireland marketing director at Burger King.

