Philippa Brown becomes AA chair

Philippa Brown, chief executive of Omnicom Media Group, has been appointed chair of the Advertising Association, replacing James Murphy.

Murphy, the Adam & Eve/DDB co-founder, will become the AA's first exports champion. He will work to boost the profile of UK advertising services around the world with Promote UK, a cross-industry group that works in partnership with the Department of International Trade.

Brown will also join the AA board and work with chief executive Stephen Woodford and president Keith Weed.

She joins the AA for a three-year stint and plans to address the decline in public trust of advertising, deal with a range of regulatory issues, including high fat, salt and sugar consultation, and further the AA's work to support the government's industrial strategy.

Woodford said: "Philippa is one of the most highly regarded agency leaders in the UK and we are delighted she’s agreed to become our new AA chair. She brings unrivalled management experience from both the agency and publishing worlds and I am looking forward to working closely with her."

The AA said the handover would take place in the coming weeks.