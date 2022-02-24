Philips’ Blake Cahill on delivering digital buyer experiences

For Blake Cahill, there’s never been a more exciting role than the one he’s in right now. He’s spent most of his decade at Philips heading up digital marketing and media, but in the last two years he’s taken on a new, additional area of responsibility – Philips’ e-commerce experience. That means he’s redesigning how all types of customers buy from a technology giant that touches many different aspects of their lives.

“People want to be able to buy from brands directly online, whether as consumers or as professionals,” says Cahill. “We’ve seen this transformation in companies as diverse as Nike and John Deere. Customers want a ‘buy now’ button, and they don’t want to talk to a person in a contact centre or send over an email to get an order. If I can buy consumer products and services directly from Amazon, can’t I do the same in the professional space?”

Answering such questions in the way that customers would like doesn’t just involve adding new functionality to a website and enabling people to order online. The real challenge is to redesign the end-to-end value chain – and it’s a challenge that Cahill sees as central to the future role of marketing.

Transforming the end-to-end value chain

“As a company, we need to look at transformation holistically, end-to-end, because the whole value chain is so critical,” he says. “It’s a big change from a manufacturer delivering things in pallets to delivering toothbrushes to people at home. I can design the best experience I can at the front end – but if the back end isn’t glued-in and transformed, I’m going to have some dissatisfied customers.”

The transformation of the entire value chain, including manufacturing, has never been more critical than during the pandemic, when the ability to ramp up manufacture and distribution of Philips’ equipment became even more critical.

“We’re one of the world’s major providers of ventilators and so we steeply increased production in 2020 at the start of the pandemic,” says Cahill. “But we also had to develop an allocation policy to ensure we distributed the equipment fairly. We built a multidisciplinary, agile team to redesign our website and present the most important information about ventilators in a one-stop hub.

“We also changed our shipping mentality and went with a ‘ship what you’ve got’ approach rather than waiting to have everything in one place. This has reshaped our thinking about how we organise information – and how we respond to a dynamic environment going forward.”

The agility that Cahill’s team brought during this time is something that he sees as critical to Philips’ future success. Just as critical, though, is the ability to put such responsiveness at the service of a long-term business plan.

Agility with a purpose

“A longer planning cycle is a key part of our transformation,” he says. “Having that roadmap is critical, but the way that you deliver against it has to be iterative. Marketing can’t just spend a year off by itself, cooking up and delivering a plan. You need to be plugged into things like business capacity, be able to size incoming demand and understand how long it will take to get things done.

“It’s important to integrate customer insights and learnings too. Then you’re able to increase the speed of delivery and ensure that what you deliver has a positive customer and revenue impact.”



E-commerce might provide an obvious route to demonstrating revenue impact and return on marketing investment, but Cahill is determined to go further. Mapping the impact of customer experiences on the Philips brand is another of his key priorities and that involves finding the right level of focus on customer KPIs.

Tracking the development of a customer-centric organisation

“When it comes to NPS [net promoter score], we know what our aggregate number looks like, but then we look at each of the individual components behind it,” he says. “We measure the purchase experience, whether we then deliver on our promises, and what the post-purchase experience is like. It’s all part of building a customer-obsessed organisation and that’s a critical part of marketing’s job.”

Cahill has worked in organisations of all sizes since taking on his first sales and marketing roles over a quarter of a century ago. It’s given him a wide-ranging perspective on what it takes to build the types of customer-obsessed organisations that the digital age demands.

“The skills you need to survive in a start-up (and I’ve done a few of those) are very different to those you need in a larger business,” he says. “There’s a lot of benefit to bringing the speed and agility of smaller companies into larger ones – but you have to know how to leverage that within a matrix organisation.

“It’s all about bringing people along, convincing stakeholders, aligning on joint initiatives and getting people to buy in. The different marketing experiences I’ve had give you all that – along with plenty of grey hairs and scars along the way!”

There’s value in any marketing experience that you can take lessons from – and plenty of opportunity for marketers to apply those lessons to transformative challenges today. Blake Cahill and Philips are determined to show the way.

For more insights from visionary Marketing Leaders check out LinkedIn’s CMO Corner.