Phillip Schofield, Rio Ferdinand and Christine Lampard share Christmas stories in BT campaign

Series of 20-second spots highlights the role BT products play in Christmas Day.

BT has launched a TV campaign featuring a series of ITV and Channel 4 stars talking about the ways in which BT products help bring their families together at Christmas.

"Christmas connections", created by The Outfit, consists of a series of 20-second spots, each featuring a single TV personality speaking to the camera. They include Clare Balding, Rachel Riley, George Clarke, Phillip Schofield, Rio Ferdinand and Christine Lampard.

Media was handled by Essence, and the campaign broke on Saturday 1 December during I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! on ITV.

Zaid Al-Qassab, chief brand and marketing officer at BT Group, said: "Our latest campaign shares how BT plays a part in connecting some of the UK’s favourite TV personalities to their loved ones at Christmas – wherever they are in the world.

"From relying on video calling, like Phillip Schofield, or coming together to watch TV as a family like Rio Ferdinand, millions of our customers are able to enjoy moments like this thanks to our products and services."

