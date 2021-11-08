Pick of the bunch: 5 ads carving the way this Autumn

A view from Academy Member

Franki Goodwin, executive creative director, Saatchi & Saatchi London

I was trying to be clever, to find something all of these ads have in common. Three of them are about home – home as a haven, home as a place of self-expression, and home as a place of welcome – and you could argue that CoppaFeel!’s ad about self exploration is likely what most people would only do in the privacy of their own home unless they’re a really confident person. But Ladbrokes is steadfastly showcasing being together in the office and outside while enjoying a fun game. Two of them feature boobs if you count massive teddy bear pecs. One is dystopian, one is utopian and one is just gravy. Oh. I give up. Here are 5 ads that all came out in September/October.

IKEA shows a fabulous delve into what your world would look like if you had two teddies to look after you and your home like big burly bouncers. Gorgeous cinematography and playful scenes. Ikea continues to build a modern, influential brand platform that inspires everyone to think of their everyday lives as a fantastic adventure.

Bisto presents a really nice tale of friendship over the years. I’ve never done an ad showing multiple eras of the same person before but I bet the casting is really fun.

And an insightful and really quite private take on the theme of self-exploration, this is a different vibe for the CoppaFeel! brand, but really touching all the same. Sorry, I didn’t realise that was a pun until I wrote it. I’ve just fired myself.

It’s true that almost every dystopian world that has even appeared on screen or in our imaginations is one devoid of colour. (Except perhaps Idiocracy, a much underrated movie from 2006) Dunelm meets George Orwell. Weird and kinda wonderful.

Ladbrokes shares an epic return to the workplace, and to the streets, and a lovely insight that we make a game of anything, given a bit of an incentive. And a much safer one than Squid Game.

1. Bisto 'Sticking Together'

For its first TV ad in six years, Bisto also shows that recent experiences have taught us the value of friendship and maintaining simple traditions. Told through the lives of two female friends, the spot shows how the humble Sunday roast remains a touchpoint throughout their lives, from their schooldays, through college and boyfriends, to starting their own families. And then the circle starts all over again.

Devised in-between lockdowns, this touching film reflects the importance of friendship and why it should be nurtured now more than ever.

Agency: McCann London Creative team: Ray Shaughnessy, Dan Norris, William Cottam, James Crosby Client: Savan Sabharwal Production company: The Sweet Shop Films Director: Nicolas Jack Davies

2. CoppaFeel! 'Know Yourself'



*viewable only on YouTube



The breast cancer charity adopts a clever and humorous approach to raising awareness about a serious topic. ‘Know Yourself’ celebrates self-discovery as young women and men explore their bodies, not out of vanity, but in order to know what is normal and when something isn’t right.

Aimed at 18-24-year-olds, the push is driven by concerning research which shows 25% of young women still believe that breast cancer isn’t a problem for them ‘right now’, and 25% of young men are not even aware that they could get breast cancer.

It concludes with the powerfully simple take away that “Breast cancer can affect any body. Knowing yours could save your life”.

Agency: Fold 7 Creative team: Kiran Strickland, Jo Taylor, Jon Burley Client: Sinéad Molloy Production company: Prettybird Director: Jess Kohl

3. Dunelm 'Dun Your Way'

Dunelm’s latest TV spot plants the flag for individuality and self-expression on the home front, encouraging customers to turn away from conformity and blending in, to unleash their inner interiors ninja.

Opening on a dystopian, world of grey monotony where everyone dresses their rooms the same, the dam breaks when a defiant Dunelm customer injects some colour into her home courtesy of the retailer. Pretty soon the whole street has joined in and the world is a more vibrant and fun place, with Basement Jaxx’s Do Your Thing soundtracking the shift to confident individuality.

Agency: Creature Creative team: Ben Middleton, Stu Outhwaite-Noel, John Osbourne, Megan Egan Client: Jemma Williams Production company: Tantrum Director: Stephen Pipe

4.IKEA: 'Every home should be a haven'

The Swedish home store has focused on a notion that many will have arrived at during the past 18 months – home is a place to hunker down with our nearest and dearest. The broadcast spot features an array of buff, animated teddy bears welcoming the family back to their “castle” and keeping interruptions at bay while they enjoy each other’s company in soft furnished heaven.

The film champions the idea that every home should be a haven and resounds with IKEA’s “The wonderful everyday” tagline.

Agency: Mother Creative team: Mother London Client: Kemi Anthony Production company: Prettybird Director: Tom Noakes

5. Ladbrokes 'Balloon'

*viewable only on YouTube

Ladbrokes’ move towards becoming an entertainment brand is exemplified in its latest joyful offering. A staid leaving party quickly evolves into a cross-city game of keepy-uppy with a red balloon after an office worker idly flicks at it and triggers everyone to join in, showing that the desire to play is never far below the surface.

When the game is suddenly halted, another game quickly presents itself, proving that sometimes we can’t help ourselves and “We play together”.

Agency: Neverland Creative team: Noel Hamilton, Lloyd Daniel Client: Chloe Shrubb Production company: Rogue Director: Sam Brown

