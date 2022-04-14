Pick of the week: All aboard Lumo’s flight-shaming electric train

We’ve all got more green-aware of late, growing conscious of the depth of our carbon footprint. Can you recycle bubble wrap? Should I be driving solo? Will I relocate to Snowdonia if the sea level rises? But for some, the unparalleled threat of the climate crisis, and our human guilt, means saving the planet can feel quite obsessive.

Consumed by flight shame (flygskam) after a trip to Edinburgh, Jen is exactly this person (albeit sensationalised). Desperately trying to offset the carbon footprint of her shorthaul flight, she turns her home into a plant sanctuary, stops washing, trades her car in for a donkey, before going completely off grid and moving to what she thinks is a commune.

Without going off the rails, Lumo humorously exaggerates the conscious consumer rule book, all the while presenting its new all-electric train as an easy solution to oil guzzling, pollution churning, flight-shaming machines.

Often, sustainability-led narratives can feel too doom-laden and instructive, which, naturally, turns people off. But Mother’s first work for Lumo applies a good dollop of humour, while providing viewers with a genuine easy solution to their eco-fear. No more flight shame, eh?

Brand Lumo

Title “Flight Shame”

Agency Mother

Director Bobbsey Twins

Production company Arts & Sciences