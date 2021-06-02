Brittaney Kiefer
Pick of the Week: Alzheimer’s Society issues powerful call to fix care system

The film focuses on the struggles of carers and packs an emotional punch.

Alzheimer’s Society’s recent film about dementia packs an emotional punch that has affected me for weeks. The ad, which launched to coincide with Dementia Awareness Week in May, follows the journey of a woman whose husband is diagnosed with dementia and who subsequently tries and fails to get the support she needs. 

Played out through her increasingly desperate phone calls and vulnerable moments at home, which we rarely see on screen, the ad finally ends with a heartbreaking message telling her “your application for care funding has been unsuccessful”.

The film is expertly crafted and composed of powerful scenes. It also flips a common narrative about dementia to highlight the plight of carers and urgently call for fixes to the social care system. 

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in 2019: “We will fix the crisis in social care once and for all.” But with many carers, like the woman depicted in the ad, still struggling, I hope this campaign finally inspires real action. 

Client Chris Gottlieb, director of marketing and communications, Alzheimer’s Society
Agency Engine Creative
Creatives Chris da Roza and Hugo Isaacs
Director Novemba
Production company Academy

