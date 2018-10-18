Brittaney Kiefer
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Pick of the Week: Amazon Prime Video's binge-worthy ads capture TV's transformative power

Amazon Prime Video's biggest brand campaign is compulsive viewing, just like the TV series that transform the ads' heroes.

The four spots follow people who become immersed in a show and see their lives change along the way, such as a meek woman who learns to stand up for herself after watching the warrior queen in Vikings. Tapping into the immersive nature of modern TV viewing, the campaign is an insightful way to promote the variety available on Amazon Prime as it competes with the likes of Netflix.

These joyful ads made me laugh while giving me the justification I need for my TV binges. And they are further proof that Droga5 London, once the poor cousin to its New York headquarters, has become one of the hottest creative shops here.

The work was written by Ed Redgrave and Teddy Souter, art directed by Dave Wigglesworth and Frazer Price, and directed by Steve Rogers through Somesuch.

Brand Amazon Prime Video
Title "Great shows stay with you"
Agency Droga5 London


Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Opportunity to build your events marketing career

Promoted

Added 19 hours ago

Opportunity to build your events marketing career

MEDIA
Have we reached a turning point for marketers and advertisers?

Promoted

Added 21 hours ago

Have we reached a turning point for marketers and advertisers?

MEDIA
"It's evident that technology is not just getting better at understanding its users..."

Promoted

Added 22 hours ago

"It's evident that technology is not just getting better at understanding its users..."

AGENCY
The problem with using nostalgic memories to drive brand awareness

Promoted

Added 24 hours ago

The problem with using nostalgic memories to drive brand awareness