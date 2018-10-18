Pick of the Week: Amazon Prime Video's binge-worthy ads capture TV's transformative power

The four spots follow people who become immersed in a show and see their lives change along the way, such as a meek woman who learns to stand up for herself after watching the warrior queen in Vikings. Tapping into the immersive nature of modern TV viewing, the campaign is an insightful way to promote the variety available on Amazon Prime as it competes with the likes of Netflix.

These joyful ads made me laugh while giving me the justification I need for my TV binges. And they are further proof that Droga5 London, once the poor cousin to its New York headquarters, has become one of the hottest creative shops here.

The work was written by Ed Redgrave and Teddy Souter, art directed by Dave Wigglesworth and Frazer Price, and directed by Steve Rogers through Somesuch.

Brand Amazon Prime Video

Title "Great shows stay with you"

Agency Droga5 London



