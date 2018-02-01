Brittaney Kiefer
Pick of the week: Ancestry ad finds common ground in divisive Brexit Britain

Amid so much bland and safe advertising, it's refreshing to see a brand with a point of view.

Ancestry’s latest ad is based on its research showing that the "average British person’s DNA is 60% European". But neither that fact nor the brand is revealed until the end of a serenade by various Europeans, from an Italian grandmother to a German butcher, who sing Rick Astley’s 1980s hit Together Forever. The work is deftly directed, packed with dry humour and, in a divisive political time, offers a light-hearted reminder of Brits’ commonalities with their neighbours across the Channel.  

Brand: Ancestry
Title: Together forever
Client: Russell James, senior manager of UK marketing, Ancestry DNA
Agency: Droga5 London
Creatives: Dan Morris, Charlene Chandrasekaran
Director: Noam Murro
Production company: Biscuit Filmworks 

