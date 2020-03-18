Pick of the Week: Apple hits all the right notes in AirPods Pro spot

I’ve not been this excited by an ad for a while and an Apple spot has not captured my attention like this for at least a decade. But the brand's film for the AirPods Pro has just taken me back to 2003. Back then, the iPod silhouette ads made me feel like all I wanted to do was go out and buy an iPod (or get my mum to) and that my life wouldn’t be alright until I did.

"Snap" had the same effect on me. The noise cancellation feature promoted in the ad is surprisingly good (not being paid – I promise) and feels a bit surreal the first time you snap it in to place. The day-to-night transitions in "Snap" creatively captures this functionality while avoiding the clichés of typical product demonstrations.

The film is also imbued with an emotion somewhat lacking in Apple’s recent efforts. The brand certainly knows how to pick a track, but maybe it’s also the choreography, the clever transitions or the neon lights – whatever it is, it has that duende.

Brand Apple

Title Snap

Agency TBWA\Media Arts Lab

Director Kim Gehrig

Production company Somesuch